Cynthia Dawn “Cindy” Kozlowski, 55, loving wife, best friend, and partner of Pierce B. Taylor III and a resident of Point Breeze Farm in Mappsville, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA.

Born February 8, 1966 in Riverdale, MD, Cindy was the daughter of Grayce Linda Madison of Onley, VA, and Walter Stanley Kozlowski, Jr. She was a member of Onancock Elks Lodge #1766, and member of Onley Baptist Church where she had been active with children’s activities, arts and crafts, and Vacation Bible School.

In addition to her husband and mother, Cindy is survived by her son, Preston Allen Kozlowski of Onley; a brother, Ian Brian Kozlowski of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Nadean T. Moore and her husband Durwood of Point Breeze Farm; two aunts, Alice McNamara of Delaware, and Betty Jo Dent of Virginia; one niece; and two great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Stanley Kozlowski III, and other family members.

A service to celebrate Cindy’s life will be held on her 56th birthday, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Coniglio officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow and a private family gathering will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or by visiting www.kidney.org/donation.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.