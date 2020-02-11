Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Johnson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center,Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
