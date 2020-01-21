Funeral service for Connie Taylor of Girdletree, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Coolspring United Methodist Church, Girdletree, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Pastor Fitchett will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
