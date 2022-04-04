Connie Lynn Brady Walton, 62, and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence. A native of Cape Charles, she was the daughter of India Winslow Birch of Cape Charles and the late Samuel Brady, Jr. Connie was a homemaker.

In addition to her loving mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Harrison Crumb of Oyster, VA; her children, Charles James Brady of Richmond, VA, Joshua Wayne Walton and his wife, Summer, of Cheriton, VA, and Christa Lynn Brady of Oyster; a brother, Mark Brady of Capeville, VA; a sister Vicky Brady of Norfolk, VA; seven grandchildren, Aubrianna Walton, Kylie Walton, Joslynn Walton, Jeremiah Mariner, Maddox Dearce, Ember Dearce and Seajay Brady; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Billy James Brady, Sr.

A celebration of life service by her family will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Oyster dock with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

