Colonel James Edward “Jim” Verity, US Army Retired, of Parksley, passed away on Friday, March 6th surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7 until 9 and on Thursday afternoon from 2 until 4 and Thursday evening at 7, followed by a service to celebrate Jim’s life at 8. Interment, with full military honors, will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Family YMCA, Attn: Andre Elliott, 26164 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418, to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, or to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 (www.brainsupportnetwork.org).

