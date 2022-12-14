Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Antoino Lambert
April 21, 2022
Andre White
January 18, 2019
John Gordon Cummings of Pungoteague
May 2, 2022
Mr. Jack Wayne Smith, Sr. of Onley
March 24, 2020
Local Conditions
December 14, 2022, 5:37 pm
Mostly cloudy
36°F
36°F
4 mph
real feel: 37°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 4 mph NW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:10 am
sunset: 4:45 pm