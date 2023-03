Funeral services for Mr. Clyde Bassett, Jr., also known as “Byrd” of Onancock, will be conducted on Thursday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Vincent West officiating. Interment will be in the Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4PM t0 5PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.