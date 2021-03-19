A private funeral service for Mr. Clinton Monte Campbell, Sr. of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Tuesday at 1 PM at Metropolitan U.M. Church, 30522 Dr. William P. Hytche Blvd., Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Monday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Jamar Jackson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.