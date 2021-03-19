A private funeral service for Mr. Clinton Monte Campbell, Sr. of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Tuesday at 1 PM at Metropolitan U.M. Church, 30522 Dr. William P. Hytche Blvd., Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Monday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Jamar Jackson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
William Scott, III
December 19, 2019
Charles Gilbert Ward, Sr. of Exmore
August 30, 2020
Jane Goard Cooke
October 15, 2018
Celeste Bonniwell Costin of Capeville
August 5, 2019
Local Conditions
March 19, 2021, 8:26 pm
Clear
38°F
38°F
9 mph
real feel: 31°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:08 am
sunset: 7:14 pm
11 hours ago
Eastern Shore reports 16 test positives, one hospitalization - Shore Daily NewsAccording to the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore reported 16 new COVID-19 test positives Friday morning and on additional hospitalization. Accomack County reported 14 of the test posi...