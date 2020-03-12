Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Waters, Sr. of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Joe Poe will be officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.