Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Snowden of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD>
