Clifton R. “Tink” Taylor, Sr., 83, husband of Barbara Ann Taylor and a resident of Oyster, VA, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. A native of Oyster, he was the son of the late William T. Taylor and the late Louise Rayfield Taylor. He was retired from Northampton County Landfill and a member of Travis Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, C. Rooks Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Cheriton, VA, and M. Andy Taylor and his wife, Tess, of Oyster; four grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Drew Taylor, Hudson Taylor, and Walker Taylor; and two great grandchildren, Emma and Taylor Appenzeller. He was predeceased by a brother, William R. “Bud” Taylor.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverends Virginia Greer and Jeff Conrow officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Travis Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Nancy Goffigon, Post Office Box 106, Cheriton, Virginia 23316.

