Clifford Goller

July 25, 2023
 |
Obituaries

Funeral services for Clifford Goller will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Baptist Church with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow in Cape Charles Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Saints Prison Ministry, Post Office Box 681, Moorestown, NJ 08057 wwww.saintsprisonministry.org/donate or Cape Charles Baptist Church, 509 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 25, 2023, 4:30 pm
Sunny
S
Sunny
83°F
9 mph
real feel: 91°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:01 am
sunset: 8:18 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS