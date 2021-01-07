A private funeral service for Mr. Clevon Jones of Salisbury, MD will be held on Monday 01-11-21 a the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Sunday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
