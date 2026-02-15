Funeral services for Claudia Savage Webb, of Jamesville, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Paul Oh officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at the Belle Haven Cemetery.

Contributions in Claudia’s memory may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 224, Jamesville, VA 23398 or to any local animal rescue shelter.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.