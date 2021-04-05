Claudia Mae Lambert, 74, wife of 51 years to Robert C. Lambert and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, peacefully at her home. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude Nitch and the late Roselee Koch Nitch. A member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, Claudia was a retired school teacher.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons; Curtis Lambert of Onancock, VA and Dennis Lambert and his wife, Stacy, of Berkeley Springs, WV; two sisters; Kathleen Nitch of Corpus Christi, TX and Judith Lauper and her husband, Terry, of Holsopple, PA. Claudia was predeceased by her daughter, Jean Elizabeth Lambert.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating. Family will join friends Thursday evening, 6 to 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Claudia’s memory may be made to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or at donate.dc.als.org.

