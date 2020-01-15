Funeral services for Claudette Nichols of Denton, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at Denton Church of the Free, Denton, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Denton,  Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.

