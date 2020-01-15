Funeral services for Claudette Nichols of Denton, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at Denton Church of the Free, Denton, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Denton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
Related Posts
Rev. Philip Gene Godwin
November 5, 2018
Mrs. Bernita T. Justis
June 6, 2018
Frankie Pitts
September 13, 2019
Mrs. Leona Ward Morris
November 6, 2017
Local Conditions
January 15, 2020, 5:36 pm
Mostly cloudy
50°F
50°F
4 mph
real feel: 49°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:17 am
sunset: 5:07 pm