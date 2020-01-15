Funeral services for Claudette Byrd of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
