Funeral services for Claudette Byrd of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, MD.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.  Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

