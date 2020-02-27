Funeral services for Mr. Clarence Mills of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Coolspring U.M. Church, Girdletree, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Fitchett will be officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.