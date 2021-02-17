Clarence Isaac “Ike” Burton of Snow Hill, Maryland, passed away February 16, 2021. Ike was born in Richmond, Virginia, was raised in Nassawadox, and graduated from Northampton High School. He attended Danville Community College and worked for Lawrence Distributing Company of Danville, Virginia from 1978 to 2001 delivering wine and beer. He later became a wine supervisor.

He was the eldest son of Drs. William S. and Mary Ann Burton. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Burton. He is survived by siblings Robert, Richard, and Cara Burton, and three nieces and two nephews.

A private, family service will be held.

The family requests donations be made to Northampton County Education Foundation, PO Box 323, Cape Charles, VA, 23310.

Family and friends may sign the guest book at: www.hollandfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by the Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, Va.

