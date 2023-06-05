Clara Mae Taylor, 84, of Parksley, wife of William “Willy” Moore, passed away on June 3, 2023 in Parksley, VA.

Born on April 5, 1939 in Jamesville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry William Ward and Mary Emma Davis. Clara worked for Perdue Farms. She enjoyed cross stitch, crochet, bird watching and being with her family.

Other than her husband, Willy, Clara is survived by daughters, Kathy Bowden (Steve) of Atlantic and Mary Lee Marshall (Alfred Lee) of Parksley; a son, Buddy Taylor (Ruby) of Parksley, VA; a brother, David Ward (Louise) of Clam, VA; grandchildren, Phillip Greene (Brandi), Leeanne Taylor, Heather Taylor and Seth Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Ella Ray Johnson and Phillip Green, Jr. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lacinda Greene; and brothers, James, Robert, William and Freddie Ward.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Shrieves officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.