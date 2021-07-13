Mrs. Clara Alice Thornes Miller, 89, beloved wife of the late Winfred Parker “Whitey” Miller and a resident of Bloxom, VA, reached out peacefully to the loving arms of her Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Born March 27, 1932 in Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Thornes and Addie Emma Boole Thornes. She attended Independent Pilgrim Church, treasured and loved her family and late husband, and faithfully worshiped her Lord throughout her life.

She was the loving mother of three children, Beverly, Brenda, and Wayne; five grandchildren, Bobby, Lisa, Tonya, Troy, and Chris; six great-grandchildren, Julian, Jacob, Ariel, Tavian, Americe, and Orin; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Sophia, and Rowan.

A funeral service will be conducted at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in the Quinby Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

