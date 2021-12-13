Christopher James Justis, 33, husband of Brittany Olivia Justis and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born July 13, 1988, he was the son of Billy Ray Justis and Mary Ann Justis of Parksley. Christopher was a waterman and loved being and working on the water. One of his greatest joys in life was riding motorcycles.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Teagen Justis, LonnieMae Justis, Analeigha Collins, and Baylee Justis; his brother, Billy Joseph Justis; his half-brothers, Billy and Bobby Padgett; and many extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery.

Memorial donations to assist his family may be made to the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

