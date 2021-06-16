Funeral services for Christopher Jackson of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dighton Avenue, Snow Hill, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.