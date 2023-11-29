Christine Elizabeth Lipscomb, of Gloucester, VA passed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, November 22, 2023.

At the age of 53, Christine worked hard and loved the hardest. Those who met and knew Christine through her life or her Barkery can affirm her selflessness and endless love for all of her friends and family. Her love continues to shine through in all of her family, wonderful friendships, loyalty, and overwhelming kindness shared with who she loved.

She is survived by the love of her life, Kevan; son, John; parents, Tom and Carolyn Taylor; brother, John Taylor, Madeline; sister, Cynthia Zinsmeister, Gary; and many nieces, nephews, and those that she loved.

Services will be held Saturday Dec. 2, 2023 at Bellamy UMC in Gloucester, VA. 10-11AM Visitation with the family, Memorial Service at 11AM with fellowship to follow. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.