Chris Bonniwell of Greenbackville

Chris Bonniwell, 44, of Greenbackville, VA, formerly of Pungoteague, VA, passed away August 5, 2023, in Berlin, MD. Born September 24, 1978, to Angie Custis, of Pungoteague, and the late Babe Bonniwell, Chris came into this world already making friends wherever he went.

There are no two ways around it, Chris was known to be one of the most mellow Shoreboys ever born but come Sunday afternoon that all shifted once the Redskins came on. He was a diehard, true-to-the-end fan. He bled burgundy and gold and rarely missed a game. When he wasn’t watching football, he could be found with his fiancée, Melissa, renovating their home. He made sure to let her know what he thought about any construction mishaps, after all, he did have a long career as a construction worker and a waterman. He found his peace at the Harborton dock, watching the small waves hit the pilings, and he made a living from those waters for years.

In his younger years, it was a rare sight to see Chris without one of his siblings. Where there was one Bonniwell, you were sure to see another close by, riding the backroads and listening to Eminem until the early morning. He got his love of music from his Mama and Stepdad. He loved his family, and they loved him right back.

His true calling was definitely as a “Girl Dad.” Taylor and Marissa were the apples of his eye. He made sure they never went without and had any new toy they may want. His legacy will continue through those girls.

Chris is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Thompson, of Greenbackville; mother, Angie Custis, and stepfather, Milton Custis, of Pungoteague; children, Taylor Bonniwell and Marissa Bonniwell, of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings, Jason Bonniwell and wife, Christina, of Virginia Beach, Ryan Bonniwell and wife, Tara, of Melfa, Laurie Konkel and husband, John, of Exmore, VA, and Talia Taylor and husband, Bobby, of Pungoteague; several nieces and nephews; and friends up and down the Shore and across the country.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the chapel of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Greenbrier Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320

