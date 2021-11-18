Private graveside services for Miss Chikira A. Fletcher of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Quintavion Washington officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Mr. Daniel Reid
December 1, 2017
Ida Mae Long
June 5, 2020
Mr. Leon West
April 9, 2019
Mr. Michael Teets of Onancock
March 14, 2021
Local Conditions
November 18, 2021, 1:06 pm
Sunny
71°F
71°F
16 mph
real feel: 73°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 16 mph SW
wind gusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:46 am
sunset: 4:50 pm