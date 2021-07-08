Funeral services for Cherryssa Cooper of Stockton, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Rev. Rebecca Shelby will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Stockton, MD. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.