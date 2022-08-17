Cherrix S. (Cherry) Gering, age 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens, Sr. was the former Mayor of Snow Hill, Maryland and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering, Jr. and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens, Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. (Skip) Gering III and Hartley G. Onley, the grandmother of George W. (Kip) Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch and Kristen G. Shover and seven great grandchildren; Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.

Mrs. Gering and her husband, Buzz, were very active in civic affairs after retiring from the US Air Force and returning to Snow Hill. They completely refurbished and remodeled the Julia A. Purnell Museum of Snow Hill, turning it into one of the favorite tourist spots in town. Another tourist attraction they brought to Snow Hill was “Tillie the Tug”. They loved giving scenic tours on the Pocomoke River pointing out the history and charm of the river.

One of Cherry’s favorite past times was creating memories for her grandchildren. She was always planning family visits, summer trips to Camden Yards for baseball, New York City for fine dining and plays, to name just a few of her grandchildren outings. As important as family was to her, there was nothing more important than her love for her Lord. A memorial service is pending.

A memorial service is pending.

