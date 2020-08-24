Charlotte Lafferty Whitman, 81, wife of the late George Spady Whitman, Sr. and a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital surrounded by her children. A native of Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Grover Lee Lafferty, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Hamblin Lafferty. She graduated from James Groves, was an Avon representative, enjoyed playing bingo, loved birds, wildlife and collecting, and was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family.

Charlotte lived a long happy life. She created a huge family with her husband, George, who she has now joined in heaven. She leaves behind a plethora of loved ones among them are her best friend and bingo buddy, Nancy Mapp, and her son and caregiver, Georgie. Charlotte was modest when we knew her best. She had an unyielding love for animals, especially those little outdoor critters.

Mrs. Whitman is survived by her five children, George S. Whitman, Jr. of Machipongo, Steven C. Whitman of Georgia, Wanda W. Miller and her husband, Danny, Teresa W. Miller and her husband, Mark, and David F. Whitman, all of Delaware; siblings, Mary Bennett, Frank, Grover, Abbie, Colleen, and Betty Jo; five grandchildren, Andrew Miller and his wife, Belle, Andrea Miller, Chelli Miller, David Whitman, Jr. and his special friend, Carley, and Dale Miller, all of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Nancy Mapp. She was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Bart Lafferty; a sister, Barbara Smith Dickerson and a daughter-in-law, Susie Whitman.

Services will be private and a celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Research, 115 Mill Street, Blemont, MA 02478 or the SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.