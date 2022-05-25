Funeral services for Charles Stanley Collins of Berlin, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Flower Street, Berlin, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
