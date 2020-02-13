Funeral services for Mr. Charles Smith of Cheriton, VA will be conducted Saturday 12 noon at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, Eastville, VA with the Rev. Joseph Smith, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by The Cornish Funeral Home.
