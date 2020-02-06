Funeral services for Mr. Charles Sample, Sr. of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 til 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Rev. Jeffrey Smith will be officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.