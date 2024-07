A service celebrating the life of Charles Richard “Dickie” Kellam, Sr., of Keller, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Bobby Parks officiating.

Contributions in Dickie’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.