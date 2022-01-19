Funeral services for Mr. Charles Matthews, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

