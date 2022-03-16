Funeral services for Mr. Charles E. Savage, also known as “Ed” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
“Little” Randy Miller
December 11, 2018
Mr. Delzon Louis Kingett
November 14, 2017
Margaret Bratten
November 18, 2021
Mrs. Ellen Jones Custis of Pungoteague
June 19, 2020
Local Conditions
March 16, 2022, 8:21 pm
Mostly cloudy
51°F
51°F
4 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 4 mph ESE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:12 am
sunset: 7:11 pm
6 hours ago
Catch the replay of today’s important Shore Talk with Embrace Treatment Foster Care on the dire need for foster children locally especially for teenagers. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - The Shore Needs Foster Parents For TeensToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Embrace TFC's Trelle Warner and foster parent Shirley Smith to discuss the dire need on the Eastern Shore for foster parents, especially for teenagers.