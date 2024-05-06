Charles David Dryden, Sr. of Temperanceville

Charles David “Dave” Dryden, Sr., 86, of Temperanceville, husband of the late Diane Dryden, passed away on April 20, 2024 in Parksley.

Born on January 29, 1938 in Snow Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Carl Dryden and Mary Elva Dryden. Dave was an officer for the United States Coast Guard for 30 years. After retiring from service, he worked at NASA as a security guard. He was a dedicated member of Zion Baptist Church, serving in numerous capacities over the years. He enjoyed gardening, golf and antiquing. Dave had a true heart for people and was a dear friend to many. He loved his family, friends, church, and especially the love of his life, Diane.

Dave is survived by two sons, Charles David Dryden, Jr. and wife, Renee of Machipongo, VA and Steven Craig Dryden of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Edna Jones and Joyce Larson of Snow Hill, MD; grandchildren, Joshua David, Rebecca Marie and Charlotte Elizabeth; a great-grandchild, Trinity Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents and beloved wife, Diane, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Massey and Nellie Hart.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM from Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Michael French officiating. A reception will follow at the Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Interment will then follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke, MD.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 694 Accomac Va 23301.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

