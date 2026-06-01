Charlene Willke, 68, wife of Erick Peter Willke, and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at her home. A native of Chelsea, MA, Charlene was born on February 14, 1958, to Ellis Jay Tilley of Chelsea, and the late Catherine Tasha Tilley.

Charlene will be lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Erick; her father, Ellis; children, David and Miranda Poto, Catherine Poto and Oliver Ordonñez, Gina and Josh Alvarado, James Poto, Ericka and Matt Smuck, and Megan Willke; sister, Christine Tilley; and brother, Ellis Tilley.

Charlene was a big personality with a fiery spirit that matched her red hair. She was courageous, inspirational, loving, funny, and a ball of energy that showed us what can be accomplished with determination and persistence. She lived her life to the fullest, despite her many challenges. Her passions included traveling, cooking, crocheting, and shopping. Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She raised seven kids, and enjoyed time with her grandchildren, Nathan, Landon, Brody, Everett, Connor, Dominic, Giuliana, Alex, Ainsley, Gabby, Abby, Lily, and Ellyana.

In addition to her mother, Charlene was predeceased by, James Tilley and Alexis Alvarado.

Charlene Willke’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 4:00PM, at The Exmore Moose Lodge. It is open to all those who’s lives were impacted by her. To help celebrate Charlene, attendees are invited to bring a photo for the memorial table.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.