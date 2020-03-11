Mrs. Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rogers, 76, wife of Donald Kent “Don” Rogers, Sr., of Painter, VA, formerly of Reading, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA.

Born July 16, 1943 in Cradock, near Portsmouth, VA, she was a daughter of the late Mary Cameron Sawyer. Cathy was a medical technologist, working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Reading for 13 years, and later, with Riverside Health System in Newport News, VA, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA and a longtime tutor with the Eastern Shore Literacy Council, having been named ‘Tutor of the Year.’ She enjoyed playing Bridge, crossword puzzles, and sewing and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her husband of 59 years, Cathy is survived by three children, Donald K. Rogers, Jr. (Lauren) of Simpsonville, SC, Jennifer R. Smith of Painter, and Scott C. Rogers (Sharon) of Reading; and three grandchildren, Cassandra Cameron Craig, Lyndsey Cameron and Alexis Catherine Rogers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Rogelio L. Abadano officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy’s memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

