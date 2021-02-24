A private funeral service for Catherine Rogers of Exmore, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam will be officiating. Interment will be at New Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Painter, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.