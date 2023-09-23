Catherine Elizabeth Evans

September 23, 2023
 |
Obituaries

Funeral services for Catherine Elizabeth Evans of Onancock will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11, with The Reverend John Burr officiating. Private interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery.

Contributions in Catherine’s memory may be made to Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

