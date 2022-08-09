Funeral services for Carson Long, of Pocomoke City, will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm from the Thornton Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA. To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net
Related Posts
Charles Fred Pruitt of Tangier Island
May 13, 2021
Carlton Thomas Scott, Sr. of Cherrystone
May 20, 2020
Alinia Brown
October 20, 2020
Carlos Cannon
June 3, 2022
Local Conditions
August 9, 2022, 8:00 pm
Sunny
90°F
90°F
7 mph
real feel: 98°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 7 mph SSW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 am
sunset: 8:04 pm
4 hours ago
Don’t forget to check out the summer garage sale at your locally owned Napa franchises, Bloxom Auto Supply on Mappsville and Napa in Onley. ... See MoreSee Less