Carolyn Ward Belote of Cape Charles

December 21, 2023
Carolyn Belote

Carolyn Ward Belote, 88, wife of the late James Stanley Belote and resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her residence.  A native of Birdsnest, VA, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Lloyd Ward and the late Grace Nottingham Ward. She was a member of the Cape Charles Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Flynn and husband, Wayne, Patricia Abraham and husband, Timothy, Beverly Manning and husband, Tom, and Sharon Pearson and husband, Bruce; a sister, Sue Ludwig; seven grandchildren, Laurel, Kelly, Eric, Adam, Ronald, Robert, Holly, Keith; and seven great-grandchildren, Jordan, Devon, Isaiah, Natalie, Michael, Gavin, Wyatt.  She was predeceased by a daughter, Jean LeCato, and a grandson, Andy.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 10:30AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Russel Goodrich presiding.  Internment will be private.  Family may join friends at the funeral home Wednesday morning from 10:00AM to 10:30AM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

