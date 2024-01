Carolyn Powers Bradshaw, of Wachapreague, passed away at her home on Monday, January 15th. Family and friends will gather privately to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest in Wachapreague Cemetery.

For those who desire, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 390, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.