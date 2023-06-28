Carolyn Watkinson Curtis, 85, of Parksley, wife of the late Clifton Curtis, passed away on June 26, 2023 in Parksley.

Born on June 5, 1938 in Savageville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Hayes Watkinson and Cecil Ayres. Carolyn worked as a cashier for many years at Roses Department Store and also worked for the Eastern Shore News. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting.

Carolyn is survived by a daughter, Brenda Thornton, and husband, Randy of Parksley, VA; a grandson, John Curtis Kilmon, and his wife, Krista and a great-grandson, Jordan Kilmon.

She was preceded in death by Son, Mark Curtis.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:00PM from Mount Holly Cemetery with Rev. Andy Cobb officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Intrepid Hospice or the SPCA of the Eastern Shore.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

