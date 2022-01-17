Mrs. Carolyn Ann Wolf, 91, wife of the late Edwin Lee “Ed” Wolf and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 with her children at her side. A proud first generation American, Carolyn was born in New York on April 26, 1930 to German immigrants who became naturalized citizens, Joseph and Julianna Joka.

Carolyn received her bachelor’s degree in radio communications from New York University, where she met and later married the love of her life, Ed. Her professional career included employment as a new business banking associate, having worked for several financial institutions in Manhattan and Long Island over many years. Carolyn and Ed retired to the Eastern Shore in 1999, residing at the “Greens” in Melfa. They became active members of the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, where Carolyn joined the Ladies Golf Association and was one of the ‘regulars’ around the Mahjong table. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden and birdwatching.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff Wolf and his wife, Lea, of Chestertown, MD and Sue Delaney and her husband, Tom, of Flemington, NJ; grandchildren, Samantha Wolf, Jennifer Delaney, and Eric Wolf; as well as her niece, Gail Sayadian and nephew, Charles Wolf, and their families.

A memorial gathering in celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Private interment was held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 (www.humanesociety.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.