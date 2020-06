A private funeral service for Apostle Carolyn Ames of Cape Charles, Va., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor George Holmes will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Wardtown. Services are being entrusted by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.

