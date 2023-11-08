Carole Turner Floyd of Pungoteague

Carole Turner Floyd, 80, wife of the late Charles Warner Floyd and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA. She was the daughter of the late George W. Turner and the late Anne Kellam Turner. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College, former owner of T-F Grain, a teacher for 25 years, an avid card player and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Charkes Floyd and his wife, Patty, and William Floyd and his wife, Missy; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Robert, Jareth, Alura, Winnie, Courtney, and Caleb; and numerous other family members and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, George William Turner.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350.

