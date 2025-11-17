Carol Jean McPherson Kellam, better known as Mickey, passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2025. at age 83. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore and Silver Beach, VA.

Mickey was the oldest of four children born to the late Muriel and Bruce McPherson, in Dunnville, Ontario. She earned her RN degree in 1963 from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Hamilton, Canada. She went to Europe as a traveling nurse where she met P.C. Kellam, Jr. who was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the US in 1965, they married in Snow Hill, MD and began their 60-year marriage.

Mickey worked as an RN at Northampton-Accomack Hospital in Nassawadox, was a home health nurse for Northampton County Health Department and completed her career as a nurse with Accomack County Health Department.

Mickey had many hobbies including gardening, playing tennis, painting, woodworking, basket weaving, wine making, and playing bridge. She enjoyed cheering on her daughters as well as her oldest granddaughter at their sporting events. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Jamesville, VA where she enjoyed singing in the choir. One of her greatest accomplishments was becoming a naturalized citizen in 1996.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie K. Gilliam (Jeff) and Susan C. Kellam (John), grandchildren Sydney Kellam-Elliott (Hunter), Riley Gilliam and Jake Gilliam, great grandchildren Kairo and Avalei Elliott. She is also survived by her brother Jim McPherson (Bonnie), sister Debbie Dutcher (Vic), sister-in-law, Vicki K. Baxter, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mickey was predeceased by her husband P.C. Kellam, her oldest daughter Peggy L. Kellam, brother David McPherson, in-laws, Madge and Pres Kellam, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronnie and Anne Kellam, and brother-in-law Gary Baxter.

The family would like to thank Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore for their care and dedication to Mickey during her time there in the Sweet Memories unit as well as Hospice of the Eastern Shore.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Doughty Funeral Home at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Tammy Estep officiating. A reception at the Exmore Moose Lodge, #683 will follow the service.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Chapter, 6160 Kempsville Circle #322a Norfolk, VA 23502, Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 224, Jamesville, Va. 23398, Riverside Hospice of the Eastern Shore PO Box 615 Onley, VA 23418, or to Eastern Shore SPCA, PO Box 1164 Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.