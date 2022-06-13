Carol Faye Gaskins, 75, a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Quinby, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home. A native of Quinby, she was the daughter of the late George D. Gaskins and the late Vernice Marshall Gaskins. Carol was a member of London Bridge Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Jean Monson of Virginia Beach; one nephew, Arthur Monson and his wife, Cherie, of Biddeford, ME; and three great-nieces and nephews, Katie, James and Lauren.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Quinby Cemetery with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to a charity or local hospice of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.