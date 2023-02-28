Mrs. Carol Darlene Barnes, 80, wife of Albert Kellam “Al” Barnes and a resident of Justisville, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore. Born August 20, 1942 in Jamestown, NY and raised in Bradford, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Travis Pollock and Thelma Brita Anderson Pollock.

Carol graduated from Bradford High School and continued her education at Middle Tennessee State University. During her second year of college she met Al, the love of her life, who was stationed at Stewart Air Force Base. After a short courtship, they were married and began their life together. The family relocated several times until Al’s retirement, making their final move to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1980. Upon their move to the Shore, Carol began working at Jaxon’s in Parksley. She had a knack for fashion and became the go-to for ladies’ apparel, assisting countless patrons in finding the perfect outfit for nearly two decades. Carol always ran a tight ship and took great pride in keeping her home tidy and organized. She enjoyed going to yard sales in her younger years and was an avid reader throughout her life. Carol’s greatest joy was found in her role as a wife and mother, and her dedication to her family will be forever remembered.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her children, Careen Watson and her husband, Larry, of Pocomoke City, MD and Alan Barnes and his wife, Beth, of Salisbury, MD; sisters, Ellen Hanson and her husband, Bill, of Mason City, IA, Marsha Dowd and her husband, Jerry, of Bradford, PA, and Kay Colligan and her husband, Patrick, of Horseheads, NY; grandson, Zachary Barnes; sister-in-law and caregiver, April Barnes; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Other than her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother, James Pollock.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Private interment will be held at the Liberty Cemetery.

